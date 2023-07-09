Salvation Army thrift store in London, Ont. officially closes its doors

After 23 years of serving the community, the city’s only Salvation Army thrift store closed its doors for good on Saturday.

Located at 1960 Dundas St., the building was sold to a new owner who decided not to renew the lease.

A total of 25 workers will lose their jobs.

The Salvation Army said its store has seen a 15 per cent increase in demand across Canada, but that fewer donations are pouring in.

The decision to shutter the store was officially announced in April.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our employees and the London community for their support over those years,” a statement from the company reads.

The store will continue to accept items at the Donor Welcome Centre until the end of July.