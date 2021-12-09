Salvation Army Thrift Stores in urgent need of donations

2021's holiday season is turning out to be a lean year for many of Calgary's charitable organizations.

There are six Salvation Army thrift Stores in Calgary that all accept clothing and household items and turn those items around for sale.

Salvation Army district operation manager for southern Alberta Wael Gergis says staff and volunteers have watched as donations have dried up in the last six months.

"So it's very simple, without it we can't operate," said Gergis. "So we're really looking for our generous Calgarians to help us by donating coats, accessories, footwear, household items."

Gergis says at the start of the pandemic when people were staying home, thrift stores saw a lot of donations as people got rid of clothing and household items they didn't need. But that inventory is all gone and what's coming in now isn't sustaining the stores.

"We need about six to seven of the huge bins," said Gergis. "But right now we are getting maybe one or two, one has household items, but that's not enough to just replenish a store."

Elisabetta Luppino, the manager at the Chinook Thrift Store, sees people from all walks of life shopping there. Some are looking for deals and hidden treasures while others can't afford to shop elsewhere.

"So you can find clothing to everything you need for a house or a sport or whatever you need you can find," she said. "We just don't sell food but the rest is here."

Luppino says money raised from sales at the stores goes back into programs the Salvation Army runs in the community. Many customers ask staff for help.

"For them, they come to us we give all the information we have," said Luppino. "If they need some recovery or anything they need from our family service or the shelter or whatever they can come to us and ask."

Salvation Army also has a voucher program where people who need help can shop at the stores. Luppino remembers a single mother who was struggling came into the store.

"She had an $80 voucher and she doesn't pay anything, she gets whatever she needs and she was so happy to have new stuff for her and her kids," said Luppino.

Alma Dorado works at the store and says five years ago she needed help when she and her family arrived in Calgary from Mexico.

"They gave me coupons and I got furniture, I got clothes, I got food and they helped me to get a place to start with my seven children," said Dorado.

She's grateful that Salvation Army gave her a job and now she enjoys helping others. Dorado regularly shops at the thrift stores because she can't afford other retailers and as a bonus the money she spends goes back to help people in the community.

"So it's not only about the thrift stores or Salvation Army," said Gergis. "It's about helping the community and get them the message that everything you donate, it's helping someone somewhere you don't see."

Donations are accepted at each of the six Calgary thrift stores.