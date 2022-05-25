Salvation Army to shut down in Thompson, Man. next month

After 50 years in Thompson, Man., the Salvation Army is officially shutting down in the northern city.

The organization made the announcement on Wednesday, noting operations will end in the community on June 27.

“It has been a very difficult decision for The Salvation Army to conclude our presence in the community of Thompson,” Major Les Marshall, divisional commander for The Salvation Army’s Prairie Division, said in a news release.

“We are very grateful for all those who have supported the various Salvation Army ministries in Thompson over the years, and we know that many individuals and families in the community have been impacted through the support they have received from The Salvation Army over the years."

In an interview, Major Al Hoeft, regional public relations officer, said the organization has been in place in Thompson for 50 years.

He said the Salvation Army regularly evaluates its resources across the country to ensure the needs of the community are being met.

“There's actually a number of overlapping issues that brought together the decision for us to leave,” Hoeft said. “Some of them have to do with the actual numbers of the services, some have to do with financial viability, some have to do with personnel, all of those things kind of work together as we work as an organization to make those difficult decisions about where we will deploy our resources within the country."

Hoeft added the Salvation Army is present in 400 communities across Canada.

Marshall's statement adds the Salvation Army is working with other local organizations to ensure supports and services provided by the organization will continue in Thompson. Hoeft said agreements with organizations are being finalized.

Salvation Army said its worshiping congregation held its final service on May 1 and thrift store operations are expected to close on May 28. Emergency food supports will wrap up on June 15.

The closure results in one full-time staff member and two part-time staff members losing their jobs. The officer for Thompson will be reassigned to a new area.

Hoeft said the Salvation Army will continue providing services during an emergency to Thompson out of its Flin Flon base.