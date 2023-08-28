Sam Gagner, Brandon Sutter to join Oilers fall training camp

Former Oiler and one-time eight-point scorer Sam Gagner will be training with the Edmonton Oilers next month.

Both he and fellow NHL veteran Brandon Sutter have been signed by the Oilers to professional tryout agreements, the team announced Monday.

Gagner, 34, was drafted by Edmonton in 2007 as the sixth overall pick.

It was in these early career years with the Oilers that he scored four goals and four assists during a 2012 game against the Chicago Blackhawks, a feat that has not been repeated since.

Over 16 NHL seasons, Gagner has played with Arizona, Philadelphia, Columbus, Vancouver, Detroit and Winnipeg, scoring 192 goals and 519 points.

His last season with the Jets was cut early in March when he chose to have surgery on both hips.

Including his re-signing with the Oilers in 2018, the upcoming training camp will be Gagner's third stint in Edmonton.

Sutter, another forward, has not played since 2021 due to long COVID, according to TSN.

He was the Carolina Hurricanes' first-round choice in the 2007 draft and has recorded 152 goals and 289 points over his career. He has also played with Pittsburgh and Vancouver.

The Oilers' pre-season starts on Sept. 24 with a game against the Jets.