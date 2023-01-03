Sam Gagner's late goal propels Winnipeg Jets to 3-2 win over Calgary Flames

Sam Gagner tipped in a point shot from Ville Heinola with 5:40 left in the third period to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Brenden Dillon and Josh Morrissey also scored for the Jets (24-13-1), who began a three-game homestand at Canada Life Centre.

Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves for Winnipeg, which has won three in a row after ending a season-high three-game losing streak.

Nikita Zadorov and Mikael Backlund scored for the Flames (18-14-7) and Jacob Markstrom stopped 22 shots.

There was no scoring in the first period and the game was tied 1-1 following the second.

Calgary outshot Winnipeg 14-10 in the opening period, with both teams having a power play and the Flames coming up empty on some good opportunities late in the period.

Milan Lucic went in alone on Hellebuyck, but his shot went wide of the net with 16 seconds remaining. Rasmus Andersson followed up with two of his shots missing the net. Nazem Kadri then had a shot blocked and Hellebuyck stopped a wrister by Lucic with a second left on the clock.

Both goalies were the difference early in the second period.

Winnipeg went on the power play at 3:48 and Markstrom used a snapping glove grab to deny a Mark Scheifele shot from the slot.

Just over a minute later, Markstrom whipped out a pad to block a backhand shot by Axel Jonsson-Fjallby.

Hellebuyck had his turn in the spotlight when he slid over quickly to deny a MacKenzie Weegar shot.

The 14,130 fans in attendance finally had a goal to cheer after Dillon tipped in Dylan DeMelo’s point shot through traffic at 14:50 to mark his first goal of the season.

Zadorov tied it up when his shot went between Hellebuyck’s legs with one minute left in the period.

Morrissey beat Markstrom at 10:22 of the third to break the 1-1 tie.

The Flames responded quickly with Backlund’s backhand shot getting between Hellebuyck’s pads at 11:58.

Winnipeg regained the lead at 14:20 when Gagner tipped in Heinola’s slap shot from the point.

HOME COMFORTS

Morrissey and Kyle Connor, who assisted on Morrissey’s goal, both extended their point streaks at Canada Life Centre to nine games.

Morrissey has two goals and nine assists during that span, while Connor has posted five goals and 11 assists in his run at home.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host Tampa Bay on Friday.

Flames: Home to New York Islanders on Friday.