Same-day appointments available at Alliston COVID-19 assessment centre

Same-day appointments are now available at a COVID-19 assessment centre in Alliston.

Stevenson Memorial Hospital (SMH) will now be offering same-day appointments for its assessment clinic as of Wednesday. Those looking for a same-day appointment can now book by phone during the clinic's hours.

Phones will be answered from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Appointments can be booked by calling SMH's Assessment Centre registration line at (249) 501-0383.