Same man suspected of 3 break-ins in 23 hours in Kelowna neighbourhood, RCMP say

Mounties are warning residents of a Kelowna neighbourhood after a series of break-ins involving the same suspect over the course of less than 24 hours this weekend.

In each of the three incidents in the city's Rutland neighbourhood, the suspect gained entry via an unlocked door, according to a news release from Kelowna RCMP.

The first incident happened on Saturday around 7 a.m. in the 600 block of Hardie Court, police said.

"A resident in the home awoke to a male suspect in his living room," police said in their release.

"The suspect demanded money and fled the home with an undisclosed amount of cash and valuables."

Less than 24 hours later, the suspect allegedly struck again at a home in the 500 block of Primrose Road, just a few blocks away from the first incident.

Around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, a resident of the home saw a man "behaving suspiciously" near the resident's vehicle in the driveway.

"The resident later learned his home had been entered and his cell phone was missing," police said. "The cell phone was later located several blocks away as it had been discarded."

Less than four hours later, around 6:10 a.m., police were called to a third incident, this one in the 190 block of Poonian Court.

The suspect had allegedly entered the basement suite of a homey, where he threatened the resident with a knife and then fled with "an undisclosed amount of valuables," police said.

Kelowna RCMP describe the suspect as a white man in his 20s with a tall, thin build. He was wearing dark-coloured clothes, a dark-coloured hoodie, gloves and a mask during the break-ins, police said.

“Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of these incidents,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer for Kelowna RCMP, in the release.

"In all three incidents, the suspect gained entry through an unlocked door," Lobb added. "The Kelowna RCMP is reminding residents in Rutland to ensure their doors and windows are secure and call police if they observe any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood."