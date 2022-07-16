Same property robbed twice in Kirkland Lake, police say
Ontario Provincial Police say two have been arrested after an investigation into two break and enter events at the same property.
On July 3, Kirkland Lake OPP began an investigation into a break and enter at a commercial building on Al Wende Drive, police said in a release Saturday.
“Police were called for a second break and enter to the same property (on July 13),” the release said.
The investigation resulted in two arrests and the recovery of stolen property following the search of a residence on Duncan Avenue South.
As a result, a 27-year-old suspect and a 30-year-old suspect from Kirkland Lake are charged with theft over $5,000, mischief, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and break and enter.
The 27-year-old was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court by video on July 18.
The 30-year-old was released on a judicial release order and is scheduled to appear in court in Kirkland Lake on August 25.
