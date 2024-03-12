Samuel de Champlain statue in Saint John defaced

The Saint John Police Force is investigating graffiti on the Samuel de Champlain statue in the uptown area.

According to a police news release, officers responded to reported mischief at Queen Square South around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday. They found graffiti on the Samuel de Champlain statue and now believe it was there as early as 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

The City of Saint John later removed the graffiti.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 506-648-3333 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.