Sand sculptures return to Saanich for first Cadboro Bay Festival in 3 years

World-class sand sculptures are part of this year's Cadboro Bay Festival in Saanich, B.C., which is making a return for the first time since 2019.

The festival is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7, from 11 a.m. 3 p.m. at Cadboro-Gyro Park.

Admission to the event is free, and the festival will feature food vendors, arts and crafts stations, bouncy castles, and other "hands-on activates," according to the District of Saanich.

Visitors can also expect live music from three local bands, and the long-awaited return of giant sand sculptures.

The district says the sand sculptures will be made by local artists who have competed in international sand sculpting competitions.

Each sculpture is made out of only sand and water, and visitors will get a chance to vote on their favourite creation.

"How great to see the return of this much-loved beachside festival," said Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes in a statement Wednesday.

"Spend your Sunday at the park enjoying the activities, music and food in this beautiful location," he said.

Saanich's sand sculpting competition comes just weeks after the return of the Parksville Beach Festival, which saw U.S. competitor Dan Belcher take first place for his solo sand sculpture creation, while duo Susanne Ruseler and Sue McGrew won the team event.