'Sandbag and help your neighbour': N.B. prepares for flood season

The Village of Gagetown, New Brunswick’s Mayor, Derek Pleadwell, looks out at his property as the Saint John River inches closer.

"There's nothing more you can do if that happens, just sandbag and help your neighbour,” said Pleadwell.

Just a few weeks ago, you could stand amongst the trees now largely submerged.

"Typically, when you're normal water levels would be just past that furthest tree out on the other side of my docks, about, I'd say three metres. This is not a terribly wide channel," he said.

New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) is on high alert this time of year.

"Gagetown is expected to reach flood stage on Monday and exceed by a few centimetres on Tuesday,” said Geoffrey Downey, communications officer with EMO.

This year has been close to the 20-year average flooding levels, in terms of snowpack and water content in the snow.

River Watch officials are keeping an eye on ice movement in the Upper Saint John River Basin, which could increase the risk of ice jams.

"People should always be concerned this time of year. You never know what's going to happen between ice jam flooding and overland flooding. It can change pretty quickly,” Downey said.

“I hope everyone's been taking the time to prepare themselves which means a 72-hour preparedness kit if your home is prone to severe flooding, an evacuation plan, and simply paying attention,” he said.

With the village growing 11 per cent in the last year, Mayor Pleadwell says he’s concerned for the newest residents experiencing flooding for the first time.

“This is all new to them, that water is usually a long way away, so they need to be preparing, pulling up whatever they love down by the water that they enjoy 11 months of the year,” he said.

EMO says until all the snow in wooded areas is melted everyone should be paying attention to water levels and staying clear of the water's edge.

"People should always consult with their neighbours. One thing New Brunswickers do like to talk about is flooding. There's always kinds of valuable tips, and they can get really the lay of the land of what will flood, what does three metres over flood stage mean, what does 20 centimetres mean,” Downey said.