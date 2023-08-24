Sandbags available for Lakeshore residents impacted by flooding

Filled sandbags are available for Lakeshore residents who have been impacted by, or at risk of, flooding after a storm swept through the region.

Residents to pick up sandbags at the West Public Works Yard (1089 Puce Road) until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The municipality continues to deal with flooding from the significant amount of rainfall experienced throughout the evening of Aug. 23 and into the morning of Aug. 24. There is a risk of additional flooding with more rainfall expected later Thursday .

Sandbag Tips:

Sandbags placed in appropriate locations around your home can help minimize the impact of flooding. Sandbags are ineffective for shoreline use as they cannot stop water from coming ashore under strong winds and waves. While they will not stop the water completely, sandbags can help reduce the amount of water entering your home and damaging your property if used correctly.

Build sandbag walls across external doorways, including sliding doors and garage doors. Place sandbags across entrances to basement windows or vents at the bottom of external walls.

The height of the sandbag wall will depend on the expected height of the water, however, it is generally 2-3 sandbags rows high.

How to lay sandbags:

Lay sandbags as you would lay bricks, offsetting the rows so the gaps between the sandbags are staggered. It is best to offset each row by half of a sandbag.

If available, use plastic sheeting under the sandbags and continue it up the surface you are protecting to reduce water seepage.

Start at one end and work through to the other end. Tuck the flap under each sandbag and at the end of the row.

Flattening the top of the sandbag wall before adding the next row will help you to build a more stable sandbag wall.

Flood Response:

Lakeshore staff have been responding to flooding since 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 23. Staff continue to monitor the situation and respond to localized flooding issues. Several roads have been closed by both Lakeshore and the County of Essex. An up-to-date map of road closures can be found online at municipal511.ca. Additional updates will be issued as needed.

If you are in a flooded, or flood-prone area, it is advised you do the following:

Monitor the Essex Region Conservation Authority’s Flood Status and Watershed Conditions statements and the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority’s Flood Notices.

Ensure sump pumps are operating normally.

Clear any yard catch basins from debris and leaves to help water drain efficiently.

Monitor your backwater valve and discontinue the use of water if it is closed.

Avoid using water when possible, to reduce pressure on the municipal system, including flushing toilets.

Avoid driving on flooded roads.

If you are experiencing basement flooding, report it online and: