'Sandpoint is a disgrace': Concerned citizen calls for safety improvements at Sandpoint Beach

A Windsor resident is calling on council to make changes to Sandpoint Beach following a drowning last weekend that claimed the life of a 24-year-old man.

“Sandpoint Beach is the only natural sandy beach in Windsor which has the hottest and longest summers in all of Canada,” writes Angelo Marignani, in a letter of recommendation addressed to the Mayor and Council.

He suggests the removal of people from the western end of Sandpoint where historically all the drownings have occurred.

“The western end you’re about three meters away from the channel, and from the eastern end you’re about half a km to a km away,” Marignani told CTV News.

In his letter, Marignani suggested consulting with engineers, architects and residents for the west end of the park to become a hardened shoreline with fencing and proper signage to address the water’s danger.

“My concerns are first and foremost safety and that’s obviously because of the death that occurred,” he says.

Marignani also suggests the patrolling of Auxiliary Police to ensure safety until the beach officially opens.

“Let’s stop it once and for all. Let’s produce a park we can all be happy and proud of,” he says.

Officials with Windsor Police confirm the missing body of a 24-year-old man was recovered from Lake St. Clair Thursday thanks to the OPP Marine Unit and Dive team.

Windsor Police tweeting, “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family & friends.”

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Ward 7 Councillor Jeewen Gill are scheduled to make an announcement regarding future changes to Sandpoint Beach at 10 a.m. Tuesday. It will be streamed live on the City's Facebook page.

- With files from CTV Windsor's Angelo Aversa