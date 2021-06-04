Sandra Schmirler Foundation funds lifesaving neonatal equipment at Prince Albert hospital

The Sandra Schmirler Foundation is funding lifesaving equipment for the new neonatal intensive care unit in Prince Albert.

On Thursday, the organization gave the Victoria Hospital Foundation (VHF) a $58,000 cheque.

The money will be used to buy an infant ventilator, said the VHF.

“The foundation’s dream is that all babies born too soon, too small or too sick will be cared for in a NICU equipped with state-of-the-art lifesaving equipment close to their homes, family and friends,” said Ian Cunnigham, chair of the Sandra Schmirler Foundation, in a news release.

The neonatal unit it set to open in the fall.

It will be named the Malholtra Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. In 2019, obstetrician Dr. Lalita Malhotra donated $800,000 to the unit in memory of her late husband Talik Malholtra.

Sherry Buckler, CEO of the VHF, said the Sandra Schmirler Foundation’s contribution will save babies’ lives and prevent families from having to travel to medical centres outside of the city.

“Babies who are born too early or too sick can sometimes need extra assistance to breathe,” said Buckler.

“We are grateful to the Sandra Schmirler Foundation for helping improve health care in the north for our most vulnerable patients.”