Sandy Bay homicide suspect arrested: RCMP

RCMP have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting death in Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation.

Mounties announced Thursday that Shawn Owen Spence, 26, was arrested one day after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Spence was wanted on charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm while prohibited and possession of an unauthorized firearm in connection with the shooting death of a 39-year-old man in the community on June 6.

None of the charges have been proven in court.