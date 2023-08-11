Sandy Hill Child Care Centre temporarily closing its doors

The Sandy Hill Child Care Centre is temporarily closing its doors, months after a fire damaged the centre on Wilbrod Street.

In a post on Facebook, management said the childcare centre will be "pausing its service" as of Aug. 31.

"This was an extremely difficult decision to make, but with the constantly changing clientele in the area, it was the best decision for our families and staff. We are anticipating opening in a new permanent location in the new year," the Sandy Hill Child Care Centre said.

"We continue to work with and have the support of the City of Ottawa and the Ministry of Education."

A fire damaged the childcare centre's location on Wilbrod Street on Dec. 27, 2022. The daycare moved into a temporary location at the St. Paul's Eastern United Church on Cumberland Street during the repairs. The Ministry of Education granted the childcare centre an extension at the end of May to stay at the church.

"We will provide additional details as they become available," the Facebook post said. "Thank you to the community for its support during the past 7 months. The results of the fire have been truly devastating and we are looking forward to a new start."

The Sandy Hill Child Care Centre has identified a new location on Myrand Avenue, but the new facility still needs renovations.

In response to a comment on Facebook, the Sandy Hill Child Care Centre says it is working on a new home for "months now. We are in the home-stretch now."