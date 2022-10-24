Sandy Shantz wins third term as mayor of Woolwich

Incumbent Sandy Shantz has secured a third term as mayor of Woolwich.

Shantz captured 3,929 votes, defeating two-term Woolwich councillor Patrick Merlihan who received 2,857 votes.

Shantz secured victory in all four polls.

The mayor of Woolwich also represents the township on Waterloo regional council.

Prior to being elected mayor in 2014, Shantz served as councillor for Ward 1 Elmira.