A Waterloo community health service is making sure to provide those in need with winter clothes and footwear.

The Sanguen Health Centre has converted one of their vehicles into a pop-up clothing rack to help those experiencing poverty in the region to stay warm this season.

"We've put all efforts in to making sure it's like a clothing experience like they would have inside," said volunteer Pamela Kellerman.

The heath service's first outreach vehicle has been retrofitted into a mobile close of donated clothing that's rolled out just like a retailer, but without the price tags.

"They're speechless or almost in tears," said Kellerman. "They're so excited about how their life will be made easier with this find.

"Whether it's footwear, coats, sweaters, or pants, they're making their own choices."

The pop-up clothing rack has been operating for about two months with pandemic protocols in place.

Project coordinator Bree Woods, who works with a small group of volunteers and peers who have experienced poverty, says the project has served over 350 people so far.

"We are focusing on folks that are precariously housed and homeless or living rough," she said. "The volunteers outreach to the community is far further than we could ever do."

The team heads out to Cambridge every Tuesday and hopes to come to Kitchener and Guelph at least once a month starting in February.

Woods adds that the van is currently in need of gloves, warm coats, footwear, and especially bags.

"Any rolling suitcases, backpacks, duffle bags, and even reusable shopping bags are great for folks," she said.

Donations can be made by contacting Woods through the Sanguen Health Centre website.