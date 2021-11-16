Santa Claus float event in Winnipeg completely booked this weekend
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Danton Unger
Santa Claus is in high demand this year—an event this weekend for kids to meet the jolly old St. Nick has been fully booked.
Due to safety concerns, the 2021 Santa Claus Parade is not able to happen, but organizers instead have created a display-style event where people can walk by the float and see Santa.
Monica Derksen, the director of the parade, told CTV News the event, scheduled for Saturday, has been completely booked.
Derksen told CTV News previously those looking to attend had to sign up on the parade's website to get a 10-minute slot to see the Santa Claus float. She said this will allow organizers to check vaccination status and control crowd sizes and spacing.
