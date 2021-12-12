iHeartRadio

Santa Claus is back in the town of Grand Marais

2021 Grand Marais Santa Claus Parade

The Annual Grand Marais Santa Parade returned to the beach community on Saturday after taking a year off due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Residents bundled up and lined the streets as floats full of Christmas spirit passed through town.

Santa was in his sleigh at the parade’s end to remind everyone in attendance that Christmas is only two weeks away.

