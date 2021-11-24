Santa Claus is coming to Windsor’s downtown this weekend

Downtown Windsor’s Maiden Lane will become Santa Claus Lane this holiday season.

Kids will have the chance to talk to the big guy himself and tell him their Christmas wish — in a socially distanced manner.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA), along with the Province of Ontario and CUPE 543 are inviting families in Windsor-Essex to Santa in the Lane, an extension of the Downtown Holiday Village.

“The holidays are a magical time, and we are so pleased to bring holiday cheer to the community and region this season, even if in a not-so-traditional way,” said CUPE 543 president, Dave Patten.

Instead of sitting on ol’ St. Nick’s lap, kids can talk with him while he is tucked away in snow globe (large inflatable bubble) sitting on his throne on Maiden Lane West.

“In spite of a tumultuous year that’s been no doubt challenging especially for kids, it was important for us to be able to bring Santa back,” says DWBIA chair Brian Yeomans. “Traditions are so important for families, and we’re happy to be able to support those traditions in innovative, fun ways.”

Families can come visit Santa Saturday, Nov. 27 between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4 between 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.