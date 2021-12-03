Santa Claus, live music and fireworks ignite holiday season in Bracebridge

Bundle up and head downtown Bracebridge Friday night as the town kicks off the holiday season.

'Santa's Festival of Lights and Shopping Party' will start at 6 p.m. at the south end of Manitoba Street. Santa Claus will be coming to town to help kick off the holiday season.

Live music, fireworks, hot chocolate and local vendors will be available to enjoy.

The Bracebridge Fire Department will be offering tours of its fire truck and an OPP cruiser will be on-site accepting toy donations for the Salvation Army.