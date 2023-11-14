Find your mittens and pack some hot cocoa; the Santa Claus parade is coming to town.

The Santa Claus Parade and Noella Tree Lighting Celebration is Barrie’s kick-off to the holiday season in our community.

The Noella Tree Lighting Celebration/Open Air festivities, brought to the community by the City of Barrie, Downtown BIA and Rotary Club of Barrie, will start at 10 a.m. on November 18. It will feature entertainment and family events at Meridian Place and along Dunlop Street, including horse-drawn wagon rides.

The Barrie Chamber of Commerce’s Santa Claus Parade will start at 5 p.m.

The route has changed and will now run from Lakeshore Drive north of Tiffin Street, north to Toronto Street, then east on Dunlop Street West to Mulcaster Street.

Road closures will be in effect in preparation for, during and after the parade.

Once the parade concludes around 6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa will return to Meridian Place to light the holiday tree at the Noella Tree Lighting Celebration, as well as the Rotary Club of Barrie light displays in Heritage Park.

This will be followed by fireworks, followed by performers My Son the Hurricane, which will perform on the Meridian Stage.

Recommended parking locations for the Noella Tree Lighting and Santa Claus Parade include the downtown lots north of Dunlop Street or on Lakeshore eastbound between Tiffin Street and Minet’s Point Road. Check out the Barrie Santa Claus Parade or Noella Tree Lighting Celebration and Open Air Dunlop .