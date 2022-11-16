Santa Claus Parade returns to Winnipeg this weekend

You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout. I’m telling you why.

Santa Claus is coming to Winnipeg, as a tradition in the city for more than a century is returning Saturday.

The Manitoba Hydro Santa Claus Parade, which dates back to 1909, is returning for the first time since 2019 to Winnipeg streets. This year, the parade gets underway on Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. in downtown Winnipeg.

The earlier start time this year is due to a Winnipeg Jets game taking place in the evening, parade organizers said.

This year, the parade will start at Portage Avenue and Main Street, heading west down Portage Avenue until it turns south onto Memorial Boulevard and ends at York Avenue.

The map can be seen below:

Activities for children and families will be available starting at 2 p.m. from Carlton to Hargrave Streets, Edmonton to Carlton Streets and Garry to Fort Streets.

The organizers are also encouraging people to bring non-perishable food items or new unwrapped gifts that will be donated to the Christmas Cheer Board.

ROAD CLOSURES

Several road closures will be in effect for the parade on Saturday, according to organizers.

Starting at 9 a.m., the southbound lanes of Main Street between Portage Avenue and York Avenue will be closed.

Starting at noon, the following streets will be closed:

-Portage Avenue - between Main Street and Memorial

-Memorial Avenue - Northbound between Portage Avenue and Broadway

-Memorial Avenue - Southbound between Mary and Broadway

There will also be some road closures between Portage Avenue and Broadway. Edmonton and Vaughn streets between Portage Avenue and Graham Avenue will be closed, while all other streets between Portage Avenue and St. Mary Avenue will be open for local or parkade access only. St. Mary Avenue and Graham Avenue will be open for regular traffic.

For those who are unable to attend the parade in person, CTV News Winnipeg will be live-streaming the event, with a condensed version of the parade airing on television before Christmas.