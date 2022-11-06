Santa Claus parades in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this holiday season

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Santa Claus parades in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Help Santa Toy Parade – Ottawa

The 53rd Help Santa Toy parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 19 in Ottawa.

The Ottawa Professional Fire Fighters Association hosts Ottawa's largest holiday parade.

It will start at Ottawa City Hall at 11 a.m., head west on Laurier Avenue, and then south on Bank Street to Lansdowne Park.

Firefighters will be accepting new, unwrapped toys as well as cash and tap donations.

The association will also be accepting new, unwrapped toys at all Ottawa Fire Service fire stations. You can also donate online at http://www.toyparade.ca.

Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade

The Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade is set for Sunday, Nov. 20.

The parade travels along Strandherd Drive and Beatrice Drive.

For more information, visit https://santaclausbarrhaven.com/.

Santa's Parade of Lights

Santa's Parade of Lights is set for Saturday, Nov. 26 in Orleans.

The parade will travel along St. Joseph Boulevard in Orleans, starting at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit https://paradeoflights.org/.

Riverside South Community Association Toy Mountain Parade

Santa Claus will arrive in Riverside South on Nov. 20 during the 6th annual Toy Mountain Parade in support of the Salvation Army's Toy Mountain drive.

The parade will travel from St. Jerome Elementary School up Spratt Road to Bernard Grandmaitre Elementary.

The parade begins at 11 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Carp Santa Claus Parade

The Carp Santa Claus parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 10.

EASTERN ONTARIO

Prescott

The Prescott Fire Department presents, "Light Up the Night" on Friday, Nov. 18.

The parade begins at South Grenville District High School at 7 p.m., travels south on Edward Street and west on King Street.

Kemptville

Santa Claus lands in Kemptville on Nov. 19 for the 2022 Santa Claus Parade.

The parade begins at 4:30 p.m. at the North Grenville District High School.

For more information, click here.

Cornwall

Santa Claus will arrive in Cornwall on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The Santa Claus Parade will start at 5 p.m., travelling from St. Lawrence Intermediate School on Second Street East, west to Augustus Street.

The theme for the 51st Cornwall Santa Claus Parade is, "Christmas – past, present and future."

For more information, visit https://cornwallsantaclausparade.com/.

Carleton Place

The Carleton Place Santa Claus Parade is Saturday, Nov. 26.

The parade will start at 5 p.m. at Carleton Place High School. It will travel down Lake Avenue, turning right on Rochester Street, and moving south on Rochester Street to the Wool Growers on Franktown Road.

The theme this year is "The Movies of Christmas."

For more information on the parade, click here.

Brockville

The Brockville Santa Claus parade is Saturday, Nov. 26.

The theme for this year's parade is "Royal Christmas."

The parade will begin on North Augusta Road at Pearl Steet, continue south to King Street, then turn west on King Street and continue to Gilmore Street at Rotary Park.

For more information, click here.

Pembroke

The Pembroke Santa Claus parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m.

The theme for this year's parade is Retro Christmas.

Arnprior

The Arnprior Santa Claus Parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit arnprior.ca.

Pakenham Santa Claus Parade

The Pakenham Santa Claus parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.

The parade is set for the Stewart Community Centre and Grounds.

For more information, visit mississippimills.ca.

Clarence-Rockland

The Clarence-Rockland Parade of Lights is set for Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m.

The parade will travel along Laurier Avenue from Heritage to St-Joseph, and then up St. Joseph.

For more information, click here.

Petawawa

The Petawawa Santa Claus Parade is Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

The parade will travel from Petawawa Plaza, Mohns Ave., Doran, Herman St. Murphy Rd., Civic Centre Rd. and then finish at the Civic Centre Parking lot.

For more information, visit Petawawa.ca.

Perth Santa Claus Parade

The Perth Santa Claus Parade is Saturday, Dec. 3.

The parade starts at The Factory on Sunset Boulevard at 5 p.m. It turns right onto Wilson Street, left onto Foster, right onto Gore Street and right onto Cockburn Street before turning left on Wilson Street.

The theme is "Christmas Under the Sea."

For more information, visit https://perthsantaclausparade.com/.

North Dundas

Celebrate the magic of the season with the North Dundas Parade of Lights.

The parade starts at 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 in Winchester.

The parade starts at the North Dundas Municipal building, travels north on St. Lawrence Street, then right on York Street, left on Albert Street, left on Main Street and ends on Dawley Drive.

For more information, visit https://northdundasparadeoflights.ca/.

Almonte Santa Claus Parade

Enjoy the lights at the Almonte Santa Claus Night Parade.

The parade is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m.

The theme this year is Christmas Movies.

For more information, visit mississippimills.ca.

Hawkesbury

The Hawkesbury Santa Claus Parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m.

For more information, click here.