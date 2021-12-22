Santa Claus spotted in Chatham days before Christmas riding a Harley Davidson
No snow leading up to Christmas means Santa Claus is giving his reindeer a rest before flying around the world.
Meantime, the man in red has been spotted cruising around Chatham-Kent on his Harley Davidson motorcycle before trading it in for a sleigh.
“I love to see the looks on people’s faces,” Harley Santa tells CTV News, choosing to stick with his affectionately given nickname.
“A lot of people have said it’s not Christmas until we see you.”
“Harley Santa” says he’s been driving around Chatham during December since 2009, making it tradition to see Kris Kringle on two wheels.
“I just drive around Chatham, hit the local malls, downtown, stuff like there where there’s lots of people,” Santa explains. “Sometimes people message me and say can you drop by I’ve got a group of kids.”
With only two sleeps to go before Christmas Eve, Harley Santa says he’ll be putting his bike away in anticipation for Dec. 25, but that’ll be back to enjoy the open road again next year.
“I just do it to cheer people up.”
