Santa Claus will be visiting Kingston, Ont. for a parade next month
Santa Claus will be stopping in Kingston, Ont. next month for a parade.
The city of Kingston announced the Nighttime Santa Claus Parade will be held on Nov. 20, following the Ontario government's move to lift capacity limits for outdoor organized events.
The annual Santa Claus parade was originally cancelled due to the health restrictions.
The parade will begin at 5 p.m. on Nov. 20, travelling down Princess Street from Bath Road to Ontario Street. This year’s parade is expected to be shorter, as there will be a limited number of entries.
Kingston's Santa Claus parade was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, the Ontario government lifted the capacity limits for all organized public events held outdoors, as long as attendees wear masks when a physical distance of two metres cannot be maintained.
-
-
Kyle Beach showed strength in coming forward, sexual abuse survivor saysTodd Holt says Kyle Beach showed strength in identifying himself as the victim of an alleged sexual assault while with the Chicago Blackhawks.
-
Sexual assault survivors in Cape Breton show support for Kyle BeachTwo victims of a high-profile sex offender in Nova Scotia say Kyle Beach's message shines new light on subject so many still don't understand.
-
Inglewood businesses suffer through multiple protests outside Without Papers PizzaArea business owners say ongoing protests outside Without Papers Pizza in Inglewood are hurting their bottom line at a time they can least afford it.
-
N.S. aims to recruit medical students, but takes different approach than with nursesA day after Nova Scotia announced every nursing student who graduated in the next five years would be guaranteed a job, Premier Tim Houston didn't make the same promise to medical students -- but he did recommit to retaining and recruiting more doctors.
-
REAL expanding proof of vaccination to entire campus, other organizations implementing policiesThe Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for anyone heading onto its campus.
-
Treaty 8 rejects provincial police service contemplated by AlbertaTreaty 8 is not in favour of a provincial police force in Alberta, a sentiment Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam says was shared with Justice Minister and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu in July.
-
TTC investigating ransomware attack that knocked down some of its communications systemThe Toronto Transit Commission says it is investigating a ransomware attack that hit its network Friday.
-
6 injured, 2 in critical condition after fiery crash on snowy Coquihalla HighwayA serious crash closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions for several hours Friday, sending six people to hospital, two of them in critical condition.