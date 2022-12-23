Santa Fund North Bay expected to bring holiday joy to 2,000 people

Like Santa Claus' elves packing his sleigh with goodies, a few dozen volunteers were packing cars and trucks Friday morning with food and toys for the city's less fortunate in the Santa Fund North Bay.

"This time I was able to bring out my daughter and be able to help out with the loading of the turkeys and be a part of someone's Christmas," said Santa Fund volunteer Jake Lacourse, who has helped with the food and toy drive for seven years.

The Santa Fund North Bay is in its 75th year. Organizers said this year is perhaps the most important in recent times as many families struggle to come to grips with the realities of inflation.

"It's been a very, very challenging year. There's the economic slowdown. Of course, we're just getting out of COVID and inflation has been really tough on families," said Santa Fund co-chair Geoff Richardson.

"So we're really glad to be to offer this."

Nearly 470 families will get a Christmas hamper, which means about 2,000 people will benefit from the fundraiser. The hampers include a turkey dinner, a week's worth of groceries and toys.

"I've been loading the cars. It's a great day and it makes me feel great," said volunteer Stanley James.

"The community supports the less fortunate."

The Santa Fund will also help 17 Ukrainian families who were forced to flee their homeland when Russian troops attacked their country. They are now living in the city.

"Oh my gosh. It's unspeakable, the losses and it's so sad," said volunteer Lori Burns.

Burns has been connecting with the families and the Santa Fund to coordinate their Christmas donations.

"It's so heartwarming," she said.

The food and toy drive amended its fundraising goal to $190,000 based on applications for assistance it has received. That goal was achieved and set a fundraising record for the donation drive.

"The generosity is overwhelming. Our community always steps up for the Santa Fund. We absolutely love it and this is the most money we've asked for and the most money we've raised," said Richardson.