Santa goes scuba diving in North Battleford

With Santa Claus approaching crunch time to get that Christmas list complete, he was able to find a little time on Sunday morning to scuba dive in North Battleford.

“Myself and Mrs. Claus spend all year gearing up for Christmas time and the 24th and 25th are our busiest time. So we like to get away for a few days before Christmas, and just kind of enjoy our favourite sport,” said Santa Claus.

The Battleford Scuba Community organiazed for Mr. and Mrs. Claus to take pictures with people in the Battlefords Co-op Aquatic Centre.

Those who had their scuba diving certification were able to have photos taken under the water, though Santa says it’s not quite as easy to get people to sit on his lap.

“It’s a little harder, you have to be trained to scuba dive and everything is a little more difficult underwater.”

The Battleford Scuba Community is hoping this will help promote scubadiving to newcomers.

“The idea was to have fun, expand the horizons of what we can do, do do, to show people that it’s not all seriousness and that you can have a lot of fun in the pool, in the winter,” said President, Battleford Scuba Community, Dennis McCullough.

On Friday Santa was in Regina for a similar styled event held by the Scuba and Snorkel Club. The event was held at the University of Regina Swimming Pool as over 20 people showed up.

North Battleford’s event didn't see quite the same turnout but organizers say it was still worthwhile.

“The fact that we all had a laugh, got together good fellowships, good friends, good people all together. Christmas Spirit is great.” Santa Claus also says it was worthwhile to come out for, even if the crowd size wasn’t what was expected. “We had a few people show up to get pictures with Santa, it was a good day.”

The Battleford Scuba Community is hoping to make the photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus an annual event.