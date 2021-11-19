Santa is coming to town, first Santa Claus parade in Cambridge in two years

Santa is coming back to Cambridge this weekend for the first Santa Claus parade in two years.

“We truly feel like this is a bit of a Christmas surprise for the City of Cambridge,” said Christina Rau, executive director for the Cambridge Santa Claus parade.

The event kicks off Saturday at 6 p.m. at Dunbar and Hespeler Roads.

“We can’t be more excited,” said Rau. “As soon as we see all of the smiling faces of the children, especially after the last hard two years.”

A team of volunteers have been busy preparing for the big night, which will feature 40 floats, including the finale float with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

“I’m just so happy to have that Christmas time again,” said Brittany Wallace, the parade organizer.

The parade was first slated as a drive-thru event, but organizers pivoted after the lifting of capacity restrictions and decided to return to a regular parade.

“We were thrilled,” said Sylvia Hilkar, assistant executive director for the parade. “It was absolutely something we were pushing for and we were really hoping to bring that peace and joy to the City of Cambridge.”

Anyone is welcome, but officials are asking people to wear a mask if you’re not able to physically distance.

“We just want to be able to continue having these events,” said Hilkar.

Road closures will be in effect for about three hours starting at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police and security will be controlling traffic.