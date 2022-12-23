Santa makes Saskatoon stop at children’s hospital
Santa Claus stopped by Saskatoon’s Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) just in time for Christmas.
Patients were able to visit with Santa in the hospital lobby on Wednesday, according to a JPCH news release.
“The children also received a special holiday gift and keepsake photo, thanks to the generosity of Graham Construction,” the hospital said
According to the hospital, the visit was just one of several Christmas activities.
Other activities include family movie nights, jingle bingo, gingerbread house decorating, making Grinch slime, singing and music.
“The Holiday Market in the Teammates for Kids Child Life Zone allows patients and families to shop for a special gift for each other when they aren’t able to leave the hospital,” the hospital said.
Patients were able to earn "sunshine bucks" to use at the market by completing treatments, having a good attitude and more, the hospital said.
Brynn Boback-Lane, CEO of the hospital foundation said they were grateful to sponsors for the support.
“Project Holiday Joy activities at Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital help lift the spirits of Saskatchewan children and their families who are unable to go home for the holidays.”
-
Toronto's mayor urges people to remember the less fortunate, those who are struggling this ChristmasToronto’s mayor is wishing everyone a joyful Christmas with family and friends, but is also reminding people to remember the less fortunate and those who are struggling at this time of the year.
-
Christmas Eve shooting in Richmond sends 1 to hospital in serious condition, EHS saysOne person was taken to hospital in serious condition after a Christmas Eve shooting in Richmond, B.C.
-
Catholics return to GTA churches for full-capacity Christmas massesFor the first time since December 2019, St. Michael’s Cathedral Basilica is welcoming a full house of worshippers this Christmas Eve.
-
Heavy downpour creates more havoc on Metro Vancouver roadsFollowing a day filled with a messy mix of snow and freezing rain, much of Metro Vancouver experienced warmer temperatures with non-stop rainfall Saturday.
-
Local community supports Burnaby family displaced by fireAllison Wale, a single mother of three, feared she and her children would be stuck outside in the cold without a place to stay, but thanks to the generous support of the local community, they have a roof over their heads for Christmas.
-
Inflation making holiday shoppers more intentional about gift-giving this year: expertsWith inflation cutting into many personal budgets this holiday season, local businesses and a retail expert say shoppers are being more intentional about their gift choices and how much they are spending.
-
Calgary shoppers hustle for last-minute gifts at the mallCF Chinook Centre saw thousands of people looking for last-minute Christmas gifts as the holidays approached.
-
New association to help people from southern India settle in Greater SudburyThe Sudbury Malayala Samajam is hosting a cultural event Tuesday at the Caruso Club. It's called Holy Daze and is Christmas and New Years celebration featuring southern India food, music and traditions.
-
Flood watches issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley amid stormThe B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued flood watches for several regions of the Lower Mainland, including Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.