Santa makes Saskatoon stop at children’s hospital

Santa Claus stopped by Saskatoon’s Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) just in time for Christmas.

Patients were able to visit with Santa in the hospital lobby on Wednesday, according to a JPCH news release.

“The children also received a special holiday gift and keepsake photo, thanks to the generosity of Graham Construction,” the hospital said

According to the hospital, the visit was just one of several Christmas activities.

Other activities include family movie nights, jingle bingo, gingerbread house decorating, making Grinch slime, singing and music.

“The Holiday Market in the Teammates for Kids Child Life Zone allows patients and families to shop for a special gift for each other when they aren’t able to leave the hospital,” the hospital said.

Patients were able to earn "sunshine bucks" to use at the market by completing treatments, having a good attitude and more, the hospital said.

Brynn Boback-Lane, CEO of the hospital foundation said they were grateful to sponsors for the support.

“Project Holiday Joy activities at Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital help lift the spirits of Saskatchewan children and their families who are unable to go home for the holidays.”