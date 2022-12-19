Santa's helpers spread Christmas cheer to Sask. First Nations communities

This is Santa Claus’ busiest time of the year, which is why he needs some help.

That is where the Anderson family comes in. Gordon and his wife, Glenda, have been helping Santa since the early 2000s. Over the years, they have recruited their children and grandchildren to pitch in.

“It’s something that we look forward to. It’s something that my grandkids look forward to. It’s something that instills the spirit of Christmas,” Glenda, who is form Peepeekisis Frist Nation said.

The group tags along with Santa to about 15 events each year, most of them Christmas dinners for southern Saskatchewan First Nations.

Their daughter Randi is Santa’s head elf, while their grandson Leslie is second elf.

They help Santa hand out gifts and candy to all the children.

“I love seeing how happy the kids get,” said Randi, who has been helping Santa since 2014.

“It’s something to see the kids grow up. From when we started, those kids are having kids, so seeing the generations of children growing up and how much that Santa means to people, that’s really special.”

Gordon said most of the kids’ interactions with Santa haven’t changed since he started as a helper. He said children still ask for dolls and games, but smart phones and tablets are becoming popular items on their wish lists.

“It’s very heartwarming to see the smile on the children and how happy they are to see Santa’s helper,” Gordon said.

However, some wishes cannot be built at the North Pole.

Glenda said the honesty of some children’s requests reveal truths that are hard to digest.

“Some kids ask for a home, some kids ask for a family, some kids ask for their parent to come home from incarceration,” Glenda said.

“That part is really touching and it’s hard to walk away.”

Santa is good at dealing with all of the kids’ requests, according to Glenda. He tries his best to make them smile and instill hope, no matter who he is talking to.

Others who are trying to spread cheer throughout Saskatchewan’s First Nation communities share a similar sentiment.

Chance Bear, from Ochapowace First Nation, has been dressing up as the Grinch for the past five Christmases.

“Bringing that laughter and just that good time, family coming together—that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

He started doing it as a prank to scare the kids in his family. However, his skit quickly grew from there.

Bear grew up dancing powwow, particularly men’s grass and chicken. He incorporates his dancing into his Grinch appearances.

“Maybe I’m helping with bringing a little bit more of First Nation culture into that Christmas atmosphere,” Bear said.

Similar to the Andersons, he travels to First Nations across the province for Christmas dinners, parades and family events.

He loves doing it, but at times finds it hard to relate to the Dr. Seuss character.

“It’s tough to be mean because I’m not a mean person,” Bear said.

“When you see the Grinch and you think he’s going to be mean, I got kind of a big heart that I don’t think I could go that way.”