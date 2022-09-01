Santa's House is moving to its permanent home

Santa's House is on the move.

After lengthy delays, the staple of the holiday season is finally being moved from Victoria Park to its permanent home at Covent Garden Market.

As previously reported in March, the TLC Foundation’s Santa’s House was being evicted from Victoria Park,

Since opening, Santa’s House has raised over $500,000 for terminally ill, sick and underprivileged children by offering photos with St. Nick at Victoria Park.

The market intends to prominently feature Santa’s House when it activates the square with holiday-themed events this winter.