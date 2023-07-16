Santa the special guest at legion’s Christmas in July celebration
Kids – and kids at heart – got to meet a special visitor Sunday at the Royal Canadian Legion in Kitchener.
Santa and Mrs. Claus got a warm welcome at the ‘Christmas in July’ party hosted by the Belmont Avenue branch.
“It’s hot,” Old Saint Nick told CTV News. “Hotter than the North Pole right now. But we’ll get over that.”
The event included face painting, a colouring contest and hot dogs.
Little ones also had a chance to check in with Santa and pick out some presents.
“We had gifts donated to us, we had money donated to go buy gifts,” said Santa. “The whole idea behind this was to have fun with the kids. We had a few sponsors. My Mrs. Claus looked after arranging the whole party.”
He added that the couple was overwhelmed by the generosity of the community.
-
105 calls for service, 26 arrests recorded at Country Thunder 2023It was a busy weekend for RCMP at this year's Country Thunder musical festival but not as busy as years prior according to police.
-
Chaudiere Crossing to be closed to vehicles until SeptemberThe federal government has announced it is extending a closure of the Chaudière Crossing over the Ottawa River to vehicles.
-
GRT bus and SUV collide in Uptown WaterlooA crash involving a Grand River Transit (GRT) bus and an SUV led to a traffic tie up in Uptown Waterloo Monday afternoon.
-
Victim in fatal B.C. stabbing identified as 42-year-old Jesse Kennedy of MissionFour days after a fatal stabbing in Mission, B.C., investigators are identifying the 42-year-old victim.
-
One person shot in LowertownOttawa police are investigating a shooting in Lowertown Monday that sent one person to hospital.
-
Food delivery driver attacked during carjacking in Mississauga dies in hospital: policeA 24-year-old food delivery driver who was the victim of a violent carjacking in Mississauga earlier this month has died from his injuries, Peel police said.
-
Essex Area Food Bank asks for help hunting for new homeStaff say the Essex Area Food Bank is “in desperate need of a new home,” and treasurer Lonnie Jones is set to ask town council for help Monday evening.
-
Walter Street closed as police respond to barricaded personWaterloo regional police say officers are negotiating with a male who has barricaded himself in the area of Walter Street in Kitchener.
-
Vancouver Park Board to consider increased user fees as city seeks to increase revenueUser fees could be increasing as the Vancouver park board considers ways to generate more revenue.