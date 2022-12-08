Santas Anonymous charity preps for Miracle On Broad Street

Preparations are underway at 1420 Broad Street in Victoria where on Friday the Bell Media building will host the Miracle On Broad Street Radiothon, the major fundraising event for CFAX Santas Anonymous.

The event will be broadcast live on CFAX 1070 where special musical guests such as Jesse Roper, Daniel Lapp and Diane Pancel will perform.

The event will also give an opportunity for community members to share their stories of times they were in need of help and how that assistance made their lives better.

“It’s a trusted charity in our community,” said Al Ferraby, host of Mornings with Al Ferraby, on CFAX 1070.

“The money that you donate goes directly to help local children and families that are in need.”

The organization says an unprecedented number of people applied for its hamper program this year.

The charity has provided Christmas hampers to thousands children and their families over 45 years.

The charity also provides help year round through special grants to projects that support children, youth and families in Greater Victoria.

CTV News Vancouver Island will be providing live updates during its 5 p.m. show and the grand total will be reveled before 6 p.m.