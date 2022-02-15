Sarah Laturnus named new Tourism Manager for Brockville Tourism

Brockville Tourism has announced the appointment of Sarah Laturnus as its new Tourism Manager.

Laturnus has been an integral part of the Brockville Aquatarium since 2018, serving as director of visitor experience, and has been a tourism committee member since the Aquatarium took over the Brockville Tourism contract in 2021.

"For lack of a better term, I am changing departments," Laturnus told CTV News Ottawa on Tuesday. "I love both the Aquatarium and Brockville Tourism. Both have been a great passion of mine for several years and I'm just over the moon excited."

Laturnus says the group is looking forward to a great summer, with the city ready to welcome back visitors to its attractions, including the Railway Tunnel, the city's two museums and the Aquatarium.

"Tourism was definitely one of the sectors that was hardest hit with the COVID-19 pandemic and studies show that it's also going to be one of the strongest sectors to come back," she said. "We are definitely ready. The fact that we have the Tall Ships Festival coming and so many people are putting their events back together and things are coming back, we're going to be alive and vibrant again and I'm so thrilled to be a part of it."

Laturnus says the groundwork is in place for reopening.

"We're sticking to a digital first approach. We're going to have our mobile ambassadors out, we have lots of marketing going out. I'm super excited to get started.

Laturnus will begin her new role March 1.