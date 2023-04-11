Sarah McLachlan to headline Vancouver Island MusicFest

A Canadian icon will be headlining a popular music festival on Vancouver Island this summer.

Grammy and Juno award-winner Sarah McLachlan will headline the first day of the Vancouver Island MusicFest in Courtenay.

The three-day music festival runs from July 14 to 16 at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds, located at 4839 Headquarters Rd.

On Tuesday, organizers announced that McLachlan – who has sold more than 40 million albums and won three Grammy awards and 12 Juno awards – would be one of the banner performers of the event.

McLachlan is also a member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Order of Canada, the Order of British Columbia and is a recipient of the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards for Lifetime Achievement.

Some of her hit songs include "Angel," "I will Remember You," and "Sweet Surrender."

Other headliners for the event include Rickie Lee Jones, Bros. Landreth, and Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph.

The full weekend lineup can also be found on the Vancouver Island MusicFest website.

Weekend passes for the event are available online. Day passes will go on sale in May, according to organizers.