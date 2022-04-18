Sarah McLachlan to perform at Caesars Windsor in July
Grammy and Juno award-winning singer Sarah McLachlan is coming to Caesars Windsor this summer.
An Intimate Acoustic Evening with Sarah McLachlan hits the Colosseum stage on Saturday, July 9 at 9 p.m.
McLachlan’s big hits include “Angel,” “Building A Mystery,” “Fallen,” “I Will Remember You,” “Adia,” “Sweet Surrender,” “World On Fire” and “Possession.”
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 22. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. and on show days from noon to 10 p.m.
Upcoming shows: The Tenors (May 5), Avril Lavigne (May 12), Steve Martin & Martin Short (May 26), Brad Paisley (May 29), Straight No Chaser (June 2), Paul Anka (June 9), Chelsea Handler (June 18), Iliza Shlesinger (June 24), The Black Crowes (July 5), Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias (July 8), Sarah McLachlan (July 9), David Gray (July 14), Shinedown (July 23), Live to Rock (July 28), Tom Segura (August 10) and Alice Cooper (September 11).
-
Number of employees returning to downtown workplaces on the rise: surveyA new survey from the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ found about a third of the neighbourhood’s workforce is back in the office full-time, marking the biggest uptick since the organization started tracking this figure in the first year of the pandemic.
-
Fitness Tax considered 'short sighted' within gym industryThe Saskatchewan fitness industry isn’t looking to carry the PST load for the provincial government.
-
City councillor says EPCOR executives shouldn't be making Oilers salariesAn Edmonton city councillor says the top executives at EPCOR, a city-owned utility company, are taking home too much money.
-
Fire in Halifax apartment building under investigationHalifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to a fire at an apartment building on Monday.
-
Controlled burn near Saskatoon escapes, threatens campground structuresSaskatoon Fire Department on Monday responded to a controlled burn that went out of control and ignited a large area of grass.
-
More B.C. parents say kids won't get critical medication in schools after policy changeMore B.C. parents are coming forward saying a bureaucratic change by the province means their children are no longer eligible to receive potentially life-saving medication at schools, despite being at risk for serious seizures.
-
'We can't just stop seeing the beauty': Portapique, N.S. artist finds comfort and solace in natural surroundingsSurrounded by a lifetime of art she's created herself, Joy Laking has found another outlet for her creativity - a poem she penned at the beginning of the month.
-
As the search for answers in N.S. tragedy continues, criticism of inquiry persistsAfter 14 days of public hearings over eight weeks, observers and participants alike remain critical of the process undertaken by the joint federal/provincial inquiry tasked with examining the tragedy.
-
Winnipeg-based Cree author's book temporarily removed by school district in OntarioA Winnipeg-based Cree author is looking for answers after a school district in Ontario temporarily removed one of his books from its libraries pending a review.