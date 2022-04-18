Sarah McLachlan to perform at Caesars Windsor in July

Grammy and Juno award-winning singer Sarah McLachlan is coming to Caesars Windsor this summer.

An Intimate Acoustic Evening with Sarah McLachlan hits the Colosseum stage on Saturday, July 9 at 9 p.m.

McLachlan’s big hits include “Angel,” “Building A Mystery,” “Fallen,” “I Will Remember You,” “Adia,” “Sweet Surrender,” “World On Fire” and “Possession.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 22. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. and on show days from noon to 10 p.m.

