Sarah McLachlan to sing national anthem at BC Lions playoff game
A familiar voice will be lending itself to the BC Lions playoff game on Sunday, with Canadian songstress Sarah McLachlan set to perform the national anthem before kickoff.
The BC Lions shared the news on Twitter earlier this week, telling fans to get there early as the Grammy and Juno award-winning artist takes the field at BC Place ahead of the CFL Western Semi-Final.
McLachlan has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide and is best known for her soothing sounds, with songs like Angel and I Will Remember You.
There will also be a special halftime show put on by ex-Barenaked Ladies rocker Steven Page.
Page was recently inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame with his former bandmates, the BC Lions said in a news release.
The Lions are playing host to the Calgary Stampeders. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.
Buckle up Lions fans, we have some HUGE announcements about Sunday's Western Semi-Final game at @BCPlace!
Get there early, because Grammy Award-winning artist and proud Canadian @SarahMcLachlan will be performing our national anthem prior to kickoff! ����❤️#BCLions | #GCPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/JqlraL7exH
