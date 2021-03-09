The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities’ (SARM) 116th annual convention began Tuesday morning. But unlike any other year in the association’s history, this year’s convention is virtual.

“We certainly won’t see the opportunity to network that we would in the breaks (and) the trade show centre,” said Don McMorris, Minister of Government Relations. “But next year, I believe, for the 117th convention, we’ll be back to normal and we’ll all be welcoming that.”

The convention has typically been held at Evraz Place, but this year, attendees watched speakers and accessed the trade show through a website.

The convention runs through to Wednesday.