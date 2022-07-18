Sarnia-area power plant facing environmental opposition

A multi-million dollar addition to the economy of the Sarnia area and the Ontario power grid is being opposed by an environmental agency.

The Ontario Clean Air Alliance is challenging a 600-megawatt natural gas and hydrogen-fuelled power plant planned near Courtright, Ont.

The agency said its operation would put more fossil fuels into the air unless a change is made.

It wants all hydrogen to be supplied and created from renewable sources.

The mayor of St. Clair Township is confident that will happen in time. But for now, Steve Arnold said he just wants the plant to proceed.

“My understanding is there will 25 jobs coming out of it, probably a half-a-billion dollars in investments in the local economy,” Arnold told CTV News London.

That’s a big boost for St. Clair Township, which lost hundreds of jobs when the Lambton Coal Generating Station was idled and subsequently imploded.

But despite adding to the grid and local fortunes, the Ontario Clean Air Alliance (OCAA) worries about potential pollution.

“We’re very serious about opposing new fossil-fuelled power plants,” said Jack Gibbons of the OCAA.

According to the OCAA, 96 per cent of the hydrogen worldwide is made using fossil fuels. It wants assurances from Eastern Power Ltd. that only hydrogen, from green sources, will be utilized.

“Eastern Power has made no commitment to 100 per cent green hydrogen. Yet, this is an opportunity to move a 100 per cent zero-carbon electricity grid to attract more business in Ontario.”

Mayor Arnold agrees a move towards green is needed, but not at the speed the OCAA would like.

He acknowledges there may be hydrogen from fossil fuel sources used in the new plant.

Arnold added, “Right off the start it possibly won’t come from green energy or green sources, but you know, in order to get to zero emissions it will get there.”

Pending regulatory approval, Arnold says the new hydrogen and natural gas power plant could be in operation within two years.