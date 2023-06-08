Sarnia fire crews stop car fire from spreading

First responders made quick work of a vehicle fire in Sarnia on Wednesday.

Crews were called to the scene in the 300 block of Stuart Street near Devine Street where a vehicle on fire in a driveway and there was worry it would spread to the adjacent homes.

Sarnia fire said, "Due to quick response, firefighters prevent both of the adjacent homes from being a fully involved structure fire."

No injuries were reported and there is no word on how the fire started or how much damage was caused.