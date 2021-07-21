Sarnia Fire Rescue investigating early morning blaze
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
Sarnia fire crews are investigating a blaze in the south end of the city Wednesday.
Few details are known at this time, but southbound Vidal Street between Talfourd and Devine streets will be blocked to traffic for the investigation.
Motorists are advised to take an alternate route.
