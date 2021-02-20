Structure fire on the 500 block of Indian Road, seen on Saturday February 20, 2021 (Sarnia Fire Rescue)

Sarnia Fire Rescue responded to an overnight house fire on the 500 block of India road, 12:30 a.m. on Saturday in Sarnia.

Fire crews say working smoke alarms provided early detection and a safe escape for occupants.

 

There were no injuries reported.

Sarnia Fire Rescue are reminding residents "working smoke alarms save lives."

 