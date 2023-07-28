Sarnia house fire causes $250K in damages

A home on the south edge of Sarnia was devastated by fire Friday morning.

Sarnia Fire Department officials said they were called the scene around 6:15 a.m.

The home is located at the corner of LaSalle Line and St. Clair Parkway, along the St. Clair River, and neighbours said it had been converted for rental units.

Fire officials said flames were visible from the north roof, and heavy brown smoke was seen escaping the east window.

The lone person in the home made it out and told fire officials there are normally three people living in the house but the others weren't home this morning.

The cause of the fire was found to be a bathroom fan, igniting nearby combustibles. The fire spread into the space behind the knee walls in the attic, and severely damaged the underside of the roof. There is no suspicion of criminal activity.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer Roel Bus said modifications on the upper level presented some challenges.

"There was some construction up there, knee walls and stuff like that, some hidden spaces, which is always the most difficult part to fight fires in," said Bus.

There were no injuries to report. Damage is estimated to be about $250,000.