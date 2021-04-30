Sarnia man allegedly assaulted victim before setting fire to College Avenue home

A 20-year-old Sarnia, Ont. man is facing numerous charges following a series of events that started with an alleged assault and ended with an alleged arson.

The investigation began when police attended the scene of a suspicious fire at a residence in the 100 block of College Avenue South Wednesday afternoon.

Police were able to identify a suspect in the case and he was soon brought into custody that night.

Officers then received more information that someone at the residence was assaulted before the fire began.

The victim was able to flee and get medical attention for their injuries.

Police say the suspect and victim are related.

The man has been charged with arson, two counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm, assault causing bodily harm, assault causing bodily harm by chocking or suffocating or strangle, and breach of recognizance.

The accused remains in custody pending his bail hearing.