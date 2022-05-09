Sarnia man charged after weapons and drugs found in vehicle
Breaking curfew has resulted in several other charges for a Sarnia, Ont. man, according to police.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, a Sarnia police officer saw a man driving a car and recognized him as a person with curfew conditions and is to be in his home between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.
The driver was pulled over in the area of Maxwell Street and Exmouth Street and taken into custody without incident.
After searching the vehicle, the officer reported finding drug paraphernalia, a hatchet between the driver’s seat and door, a spring load baton and a canister of pepper spray intended for dogs.
Also found was just over $3,000 in Canadian currency and various types of drugs with a street value of about $12,000.
The 45-year-old remains in police custody and is now facing 17 charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a weapon.
-
Late night gunshots reported in downtown KitchenerWaterloo regional police are looking into reports of gunshots in downtown Kitchener.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Cool again today, warming trend starts tomorrowA few flurries moving through the Edmonton region early this morning.
-
Prescription drug drop off day in Middlesex CountyIf you have old or unused prescription medications at home and you’re not sure how to get rid of them, Middlesex OPP will do it for you.
-
'It's about time': Businesses begin feeling effects of cruise industry restart in VictoriaOne month ago on Monday, the first cruise ship in more than two years arrived at Ogden Point in Victoria.
-
Speed bump installation policy approved for WindsorWindsor council has approved a speed bump request system.
-
Heritage Drive closed near Glenmore Trail after garbage truck hits overpassCommuters are facing detours in the city's southeast as two major thoroughfares were closed after a garbage truck hit an overpass.
-
Russia pounds vital port of Odessa, targeting supply linesRussia pounded away at Ukraine's vital southern port of Odessa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, as they announced they found the bodies of 44 civilians in the rubble of a building in the northeast that was destroyed weeks ago.
-
Enhanced security presence coming to Sask. Legislative BuildingThe Saskatchewan government provided additional details on Monday about an enhanced security presence at the Legislative Building.
-
Unpredictable series resumes as Kings visit OilersThe Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers are tied at 2-2 in a best-of-seven first-round clash that can best be described as the Jekyll and Hyde series.