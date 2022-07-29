Sarnia man charged after years long harassment investigation

A Sarnia man is facing charges in relation to the criminal harassment of four separate people, spanning back to 2019, according to London police.

In 2019, police say a woman from Sarnia started talking with a man on social media. She agreed to meet him and eventually entered into a relationship with him.

During the summer of 2019, police say the woman was sexually assaulted by the suspect.

Between 2019 – 2022, the victim began to receive threatening messages from an unknown person, believed to be the suspect, over various social media platforms. The messages contained threats to share intimate images and videos of the victim if she did not provide him with additional images.

In 2020, a male friend of the woman also began receiving harassing text messages from the same phone number.

In 2021, another woman, unknown to the original victim, received threatening text messages from the same phone number. The female changed her cellphone number and it was reassigned to another subscriber. The suspect continued to send harassing and sexually explicit messages to the cell phone number, which had since been reassigned to a teenaged boy in 2022.

In February of 2022, a London woman began receiving harassing, threatening and explicit messages from the suspect phone number. The messages included requests for sexual services in exchange for money. The woman declined the requests and on June 21, 2022, she reported the incidents to police.

An investigation commenced, and officers were able to figure out that the number involved in each of the incidents was registered through a text messaging application and belonged to a Sarnia man.

On July 21, members of the London Police Service Human Trafficking Unit used a search warrant to enter a home on Emma Street in Sarnia and a suspect was arrested.

James Trevor Munroe, 31, has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Four counts of criminal harassment by repeated communication

Three counts of uttering threats of death or bodily harm

Two counts of extortion

Two counts of obtain sexual services for consideration

Sexual assault

Print/publish/possess to publish child pornography

Procuring

This investigation remains ongoing and investigators are asking to hear from anyone who has information or have had similar dealings with the accused and/or the phone number 548-485-5758 (which is no longer assigned).