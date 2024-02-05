Sarnia man faces child pornography charges

Sarnia police have laid child pornography charges against a 25-year-old man.

Police said members of the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) conducted the investigation.

They have charged him with the following:

Sexual assault

Sexual interference

Invitation to sexual touching

Making child pornography

Possession of child pornography

Fail to comply with release order (x2)

He was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody with a court date scheduled for later this month.

Police would like to remind residents that if you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted and wants to report it to police, you’re encouraged to contact the Sarnia Police Service.