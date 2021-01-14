Just two weeks into the year and Sarnia police are investigating their second homicide.

Police are holding the scene at an address on Lee Court after an incident left a woman dead and a man arrested.

Officers along with EMS and Fire responded to the address around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a woman with serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Sarnia Police Service officers arrested a suspect at the scene who was then taken into custody.

Members of the Sarnia Police Service Criminal Investigations Branch have continued their investigation into the homicide and as a result have laid the charge of first degree murder against the suspect in this matter, Joseph Dominic Dicarlo (45), of Sarnia.

The address on Lee Court remains an active crime scene as the investigation continues.

The victim and Dicarlo were known to each other and the Sarnia Police Service do not have any concerns for public safety.

Dicarlo has been remanded into custody and will next appear before the courts on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, by video.

On Tuesday, it was announced that 32-year-old Timothy James Noj had been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of 26-year-old Luis Enrique Hernandez over the weekend.